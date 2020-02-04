|
|
Robert Wayne Burch
Robert Wayne Burch AKA "The Eggman" passed away on 1/29/20 at the age of 86. He was the husband of Shirley (nee Lomurno) for 64 years, father of 3 and Poppy to 4 girls. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and became a CPA after attending St. Joe's College. He was a piece of work to all who knew him and a great story teller. He ended his last day with a glass of Peachka vodka, a glass of Heineken, a pack of Kools and of course the Courier Post on the table. Our special thanks go out to the Samaritan Hospice team who helped us through every step of his last path in this life. You will be very missed. We love you.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2020