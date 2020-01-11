|
Robert W.J. Kain (Bob/Beans)
Deptford - Robert W.J. Kain (Bob/Beans) of Deptford, NJ died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 9, 2020. Age 92. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Brill). Loving father of Maureen Underwood (Harry) of W. Deptford, Theresa Kain-Henry (Tom) of W. Deptford, Vincent Kain (Beth) of Glassboro, Julie McHenry (Pat) of Gloucester, Ronnie Kain-Beckett (Pat) of Deptford, Edward Kain (Cathy) of Somerdale, Marie Poloney (Adam) of Pitman and the late Robert J. Kain. Robert was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Robert was a 1945 graduate of Gloucester Catholic H.S. where he was captain of the basketball team. He was a WWII Navy Veteran and a 1952 graduate and "Golden Hawk" of St. Joseph's University. He was an Honorary Life member of Gloucester City Knights of Columbus Council #674. Robert worked at Koppens Beer Distributor for 25 years as an accountant and general manager before starting his own business - RJ Kain Fundraising. Robert loved his business and continued working well into his 90's.
Robert loved his family, his faith, his work, a good bargain, and the Phillies. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed telling stories about his life.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing Wednesday, January 15, from 10 am to 11:45 am at St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St. Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Mass of Christian Burial 12 pm at the church. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gloucester Catholic Alumni Association, 333 Ridgeway Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030.
