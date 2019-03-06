Resources
Williamstown, NJ - Roberta A. "Bobbie" Pawling, 90, of Williamstown, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Born in Hopewell Township, Bobbie lived in South Jersey for many years, mainly Bridgeton, Glassboro and Clayton. In her younger years, Bobbie played softball and continued until the age of 60. Prior to retiring, Bobbie was employed by Sony Music in Pitman for 30 years. After retiring, Bobbie moved to Bradenton, Florida for 11 years. In Florida is where Bobbie was able to enjoy one of her passions...gardening. She tended not only her own garden, but her neighbors' gardens when they traveled. She then moved to Elkins Park, PA to live with her daughter Patricia for 11 years. Bobbie was an independent, strong willed woman who was always the life of the party and enjoyed dancing to Motown music.

Bobbie was married to the late, Russell Pawling for 14 years and had two children, Richard and Patricia. She is also survived by her siblings, Bobbin, Carol and Russell and predeceased by her brothers Les and Ricky, and sister Dottie Jean.

Services were held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bobbie's name to your favorite animal charity.

Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 6, 2019
