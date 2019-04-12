|
Robin Mangaser Tizon
New York - April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Ricky Tizon. Daughter of Dr. Rhodora & Benjamin Mangaser. Sister of Racquel (Kirk) Tung, Rhoda (Joseph) Ilustre, and Ryanne Mangaser. (fiancé Greg) Daughter-in-law of Josie & Roger Tizon. Sister-in-law of Anthony (Angelica) Tizon. Loving aunt of Tessa, Ethan, Riley, Erin, Sienna and Mateo. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
An additional viewing will be held on Monday from 9:00 am to 11:15 am at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ followed by funeral Mass at 11:30 am. Contributions can be made to the Alicia Rose Victorious Foundation, www.victoriousfoundation.org or the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, www.ovarian.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 12, 2019