Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road
Gibbsboro, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road
Gibbsboro, NJ
Robin Mangaser Tizon

New York - April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Ricky Tizon. Daughter of Dr. Rhodora & Benjamin Mangaser. Sister of Racquel (Kirk) Tung, Rhoda (Joseph) Ilustre, and Ryanne Mangaser. (fiancé Greg) Daughter-in-law of Josie & Roger Tizon. Sister-in-law of Anthony (Angelica) Tizon. Loving aunt of Tessa, Ethan, Riley, Erin, Sienna and Mateo. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at

An additional viewing will be held on Monday from 9:00 am to 11:15 am at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ followed by funeral Mass at 11:30 am. Contributions can be made to the Alicia Rose Victorious Foundation, www.victoriousfoundation.org or the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, www.ovarian.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 12, 2019
