Givnish Funeral Homes
398 E Main St
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 452-5090
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Homes
398 E Main St
Marlton, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Homes
398 E Main St
Marlton, NJ
1955 - 2019
Robyn Shapiro Obituary
Robyn Shapiro

Robyn Shapiro (nee Bauman) passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. Born on August 17, 1955, Robyn was 64 years old. Dear mother to Benjamin Shapiro, Samuel Shapiro (Tatiana) and Emma Shapiro. Loving sister to Tina Allen and Wendy Hammonds. Beloved daughter to Mary Jane Bauman and the late Peter W. Bauman. She will be missed by her former husband Lawrence Shapiro.

Robyn was passionate about her music and singing. She sang with the Philadelphia Opera Company and travelled across the world to showcase their talents. Her kindness and dedicated friendship enabled her to create bonds with people in the community. Robyn enjoyed traveling with her friends and family visiting landmark cities and destinations across the United States. She will be deeply missed by all her friends and family.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, November 16th at Givnish of Marlton, 398 E. Main St., from 1 to 2pm with her funeral service beginning at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Voorhees Location. To share your favorite memories of Robyn, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
