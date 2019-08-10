Services
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Rocco A. DeLaurentis


1928 - 2019
Rocco A. DeLaurentis Obituary
Rocco A. DeLaurentis

Elm - Rocco A. DeLaurentis age 91 of Elm, NJ passed away Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Hammonton Health Center. He was born in Folsom, NJ and raised in Elm, NJ. Rocco graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of DeLaurentis Construction Co. and later went to work for Helena Chemical in Hammonton as a Sales Clerk. Rocco is predeceased by his parents Rocco and Millie DeLaurentis, his wife Thelma, two daughters Paula Ann DeLaurentis and Judith Caruso and his brother Anthony R. DeLaurentis. He is survived by his two sons, Rocco L DeLaurentis and his wife Patricia of Elm, NJ and John M. DeLaurentis of Berlin, NJ. Loving grandfather of Rocco DeLaurentis (Stacey), Thomas Delaurentis (Amy), Lee Parisi, Zachary Caruso, and Taylor and Paula DeLaurentis. Great grandfather to Rocco Louis III, Theodore William, and Thomas Alan. Per the convenience of the family, services will be private. Donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Sunshine Foundation, 101 Lakeside Park

Southampton, PA 18966. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 10, 2019
