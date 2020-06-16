Rocco A. Romano, III
Glassboro - Rocco A. Romano, III, on June 11, 2020, of Glassboro. Age 58. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Payne). Devoted father of Lauren Elizabeth (Jonathan), Steven Anthony and Jenny Rose. Loving son of Rocco and Bernadette (nee Ward). Dear brother of Michael (Carrieanne), Theresa and Maria (Carmen). Son-in-law of Arthur and Mary Payne. Brother-in-law of James Payne, Scott Payne, Betty Furphy (Pat), and the late David and Robert Payne (Joyce). Rocco was a member of the NHRA, enjoyed drag racing his car "Outlaw", and he loved football, especially the Redskins. There will be a viewing from 10am to 1pm Monday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 1pm also at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ASPCA at PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.