Rocco A. Romano Iii
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rocco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rocco A. Romano, III

Glassboro - Rocco A. Romano, III, on June 11, 2020, of Glassboro. Age 58. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Payne). Devoted father of Lauren Elizabeth (Jonathan), Steven Anthony and Jenny Rose. Loving son of Rocco and Bernadette (nee Ward). Dear brother of Michael (Carrieanne), Theresa and Maria (Carmen). Son-in-law of Arthur and Mary Payne. Brother-in-law of James Payne, Scott Payne, Betty Furphy (Pat), and the late David and Robert Payne (Joyce). Rocco was a member of the NHRA, enjoyed drag racing his car "Outlaw", and he loved football, especially the Redskins. There will be a viewing from 10am to 1pm Monday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 1pm also at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ASPCA at PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved