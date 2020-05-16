|
Rocco Anthony Ward, Jr.
Gloucester City - On May 9, 2020, at age 29, Rocco passed away following a 29 day fight against COVID-19. Beloved son of Rocco A. Ward, Sr. and his wife, Joyce Ward and the late Lisa Ann Vojtecky, Great grandmother Naomi Charlotte Ward, Loving brother of Deanna Marie Vojtecky, Adam Joseph Ward, Jeremy Michael Ward, Joseph Michael Ward and Gage Anthony Ward. Cherished grandson of Linda Ward Szymanski (Frank) and the late Joseph and Delores Vojtecky. Cherished Godson of Kim Chiodo and Harold Michael Ward. Beloved nephew of Richard & Joseph Vojtecky and Ed & Wendy Ward, Cousins Mark Ward and Scott & Robert Loughlin and Daniel Ward. Survived by many other loving family and friends..... and the newest part of our family the Dyers. Also, Survived by Shirley Park Ward (step-mother).
Rocco was a graduate of Gloucester City High School class of 2009, where he played on the football team. He has worked the last 6 years for the USPS in Philadelphia. He recently was approved to begin training to become a Postal Police Officer. Rocco was an avid pool player.
Due to current restrictions and complying with the executive order placed, Rocco's cremation will be private at this time. Public services will be announced and family and friends will be invited, once restrictions are lifted.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Rocco Anthony Ward, Jr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020