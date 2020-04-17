|
Rocco C. Romano
Bellmawr - Rocco C. Romano, on April 16, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 69. Beloved husband of Sadie (nee Cavaliere). Son of the late Mamie (nee Cerami) and Frank Romano. Father of Lisa Romano, Maria Occhuzzo (Michael), and Angela Romano. Pop-Pop of Michael Patrick and Dominic Rocco. Brother of John Romano (Audrey) and the late Rita Fezzuoglio (late Daniel). Brother-in-law of Jack & Eleanor Del Moro and Paul & Mary Ellen Cavaliere. Also survived by seven nieces & nephews and their spouses, as well as eleven great nieces & nephews. Rocco retired in April, 2011 as a Sergeant with the Bellmawr Police Force after 33 years of dedication. He served with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and was a proud member of Zone 5 CIT for 12 years. Above all, Rocco loved his family. Nothing made him happier than being with his two "pop-pops". He had a love of all things law enforcement and lived for deer hunting. Due to restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 8:30am to10:30am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr. Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30am in the Church. Inurnment at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Bellmawr PBA Local #375, PO Box 608, Bellmawr, NJ 08031 or Lifenet, Inc., PO Box 947, Denville, NJ 07834 (a Pro-Life non-profit). Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020