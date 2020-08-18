Rocco J. Marino
Washington Twp. - On August 17, 2020 of Washington Twp. Age 96. Beloved husband of Jane O. (nee Nicolodi). Devoted father of Rosalind Pappas (Athan), Janet Rozanski (Richard), Joann Zuczek (Robert), Amelia Nicol and Joseph Marino (Lynda). Loving grandfather of John, Vasily, Dimitria, Jeffrey, Carrie, Marcy, Matthew, James, Rachel and Joseph. Proud great-grandfather of 18.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 AM at the Church of The Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Washington Twp. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rocco's memory may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://themmrf.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate/
