1/
Rocco J. Marino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rocco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rocco J. Marino

Washington Twp. - On August 17, 2020 of Washington Twp. Age 96. Beloved husband of Jane O. (nee Nicolodi). Devoted father of Rosalind Pappas (Athan), Janet Rozanski (Richard), Joann Zuczek (Robert), Amelia Nicol and Joseph Marino (Lynda). Loving grandfather of John, Vasily, Dimitria, Jeffrey, Carrie, Marcy, Matthew, James, Rachel and Joseph. Proud great-grandfather of 18.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 AM at the Church of The Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Washington Twp. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rocco's memory may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://themmrf.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate/

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of The Holy Family
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egizi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved