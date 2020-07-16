1/
Rochelle (Shelly) Ellis
Rochelle (Shelly) Ellis

Pennsauken, NJ - Rochelle (Shelly) Ellis (nee Brown), founder of Studio One School of Dance, of Cherry Hill, and former co-owner of Nastase's Pharmacy of Paulsboro, with her beloved husband Howard, passed peacefully at home in Pennsauken on July 15, after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her children Sheryl Bindelglass (Richard), Tami Mazzone (Nicholas) and Jay Ellis (Patricia Plamantouras), grandchildren Michael (Emily), Julie (Ben), Jacob, Zachary (Anna) and Isabella, and great grandchild Beau. Also survived by dear family friends Elizabeth (Bill) Johnson and Anthony Garzia. Former mother in law of Mary Ellis. Shelly was a devoted wife to Howard and shared his interests in boating and golf. She loved and was cherished by her family, and made them her priority. Shelly mentored and befriend many whom she educated in all forms of dance and movement, and will be missed by her family, friends and devoted students. The funeral will be private for immediate family. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook Page on Sunday, July 19th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either AmericanDanceMovement.org (formerly Dizzy Feet Foundation) or Samaritannj.org.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
