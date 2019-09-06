|
|
Rochelle Rosenberg
Beverly - September 5, 2019. Wife of Joseph Rosenberg. Mother of William L. (Jamie Rothstein and the late Joy Wilson Rosenberg) Rosenberg and Barry Rosenberg. Grandmother of Jordan Brandon (Marielle Kent) Rosenberg and Joy Robin Rosenberg.
Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 11:15 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, INC.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the Rosenberg residence. Contributions can be made to , , the , www.kidney.org or the , .
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 6, 2019