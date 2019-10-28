|
|
Rodney L "Stoney" Stone
Pine Hill - SFC Rodney Lewis "Stoney" Stone, age 69, of Pine Hill, on Oct 24 with his family by his side.
Survived by his loving wife Catherine (nee-Pierce) Ambrose-Stone.
Children; Lisa M (William) Scott, Ruth A Meyer, Jennifer A (Joseph) Faragalli Adam L (Natalie) Stone, Andrea (Lorraine) Ambrose-Mills,Desiree Wiltsey, John Ambrose, Melissa (Sam) Ruh and the late Rodney Jr. Grandfather of 14 and Great Grandfather of 12. Also survived by 2 sisters, 4 brothers, numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends of PWP.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation Wednesday 9-11AM at EUGENE J ZALE FUNERAL HOME INC 712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE STRATFORD NJ PH 856-783-5100. Service to follow at 11AM. Burial and Military honors to follow at Brigadier General William C Doyle Veteran Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Please share condolence at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019