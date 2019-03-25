|
|
Rodney S. Sadler, Sr.
Camden - On March 20, 2019, age 69 years.
Beloved husband of Anna G. (Greve); Devoted father of Rodney Jr., Eshu (Tania) Ryan, Laura (Wesley), Caroline and Quinn Sadler; Loving grandfather of Jessica, Duane, Gabrielle, Nicholas, Amber, Alivia, Ariyah, Christina, Eva, Lucy, Ivana and great grandfather of Marlie; Dear brother of Samuel G. Jr., Robert and Paul Sadler.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday from 6 to 8 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 11 AM Saturday at the Episcopal Church of St. Paul, 422 Market St. in Camden. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to the Center for Aquatic Science @ Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 25, 2019