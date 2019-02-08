|
|
Roger D. Chandler
Barrington - On February 4, 2019, age 75, of Barrington formerly of Camden, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Elizabeth (nee Lafferty) and Russell Chandler and brother of the late Rand Chandler. He is survived by 3 children Roger, Renee and Jessica; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was also the brother of Russell, Richard, Ronald, Rodney, Bonnie, Janice and Michael. His Funeral Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 8, 2019