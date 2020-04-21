|
Roger Wade Schempp
On Sunday, March 29, 2020, Roger Wade Schempp, son of Edward and Sidney Schempp, died of natural causes. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Lou "Lucy" Zimmerman, his wife of 40 years until her death in 2009. He is survived by his elder brother Ellory, brother's partner Arlene Germain, younger sister Donna, brother-in-law Tom Rute, sister-in-law Ellen (Bitsy) Zimmerman, and many loving cousins.
His place in history is secured in a landmark US Supreme Court First Amendment case --- Abington vs Schempp. At the age of 17, he testified to uphold "separation of church and state" rights of children in US public school to terminate mandated bible reading in public schools.
Roger was a kind-hearted, gentle man. He volunteered for years at a Pennsauken food pantry and served in several volunteer capacities at his Unitarian Universalist church.
Roger loved animals, particularly cats, and volunteered at PetSmart, especially at Christmas time. He had a great bushy white beard and added a Santa Claus suit to the delight of many children.
His ashes will be laid under an Osage Orange tree in his church's Arboretum, next to his parents. The 40 ft Osage tree grows from a seed his father planted.
A Memorial Service will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic is conquered. Donations may be sent to the Unitarian Universalist Church in Cherry Hill, 401 North Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020