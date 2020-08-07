1/1
Roland J. Boehner Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland J. Boehner, Jr.

Glendora - Roland J. Boehner, Jr., "Rol Dog", on August 6, 2020, of Glendora; formerly of Runnemede. Age 73. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Buckley) for 35 years. Devoted brother of Carol Boehner and Barry Boehner (Christine). Loving brother-in-law of Catherine Bush (Bob) and Michael Buckley (Nell). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Roland proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of American Legion Post #281. He retired from Conrail after 28 years. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved