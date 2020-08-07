Roland J. Boehner, Jr.
Glendora - Roland J. Boehner, Jr., "Rol Dog", on August 6, 2020, of Glendora; formerly of Runnemede. Age 73. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Buckley) for 35 years. Devoted brother of Carol Boehner and Barry Boehner (Christine). Loving brother-in-law of Catherine Bush (Bob) and Michael Buckley (Nell). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Roland proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of American Legion Post #281. He retired from Conrail after 28 years. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
