Rollie C. Bonner, Jr.
Cherry Hill - On June 3, 2019, of Cherry Hill, formerly of Palmyra, NJ. Age 90 years. Beloved husband of Joan G. (nee Brazier). Loving father of JoAnn Bonner, Karen Mogel (Bruce) and Kimberly Krayer (Charles). Cherished grandfather of Anna, Chuck, Chris, Jessica, Jenna, Lesley and Andrew and great grandfather of Katie, Matt, Michael, Collin, Max, Gus, Addie and Molly and dear brother of Walter Bonner. Rollie was employed at Hoeganaes in Riverton for over 30 years. He enjoyed dancing and bowling and loved going to the Jersey Shore and swimming in the ocean. Relatives and friends are invited to Rollie's visitation Friday morning from 10:00AM to 12:00 noon at the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 noon at the Funeral Home. Interment to be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Rollie's name be made to Compassus Hospice, 200 Campbell Dr., Suite 106, Willingboro, NJ 08046 or at www.compassus.com. Memories or condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019