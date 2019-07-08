|
Ronald A. Grande, Sr.
Cherry Hill - Ronald A. Grande, Sr., on July 6, 2019, of Cherry Hill; formerly of Camden and Pennsauken. Age 78. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Corda). Devoted father of Rocco Grande (Madelene), Ronald Grande, Jr., Maureen Lukasiak (Luke), Sean Taggart (Phyllis), and Kevin Taggart (Stephanie). Loving grandfather of Jessica, Melanie, Melina, Ronald III, Alec, Michael, Nicky, Daniel, Joey, Mia, Max, Logan, and Noah. Dear brother of the late Eleanor Marino. Cherished uncle of Billy Marino (Marissa) and David Marino (Linda). Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Ronald proudly served in the US Army and retired from the City of Camden as the tax collector after 40 years. He was a former football coach and mentor of the PYAA, an intermural basketball coach at St. Cecilia's, and a former referee at Pennsauken Junior High School. There will be a visitation from 9am to 11am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald's memory to any cancer research foundation of the donor's choice. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 8, 2019