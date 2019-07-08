Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Ronald Grande
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Grande
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A. Grande Sr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald A. Grande Sr. Obituary
Ronald A. Grande, Sr.

Cherry Hill - Ronald A. Grande, Sr., on July 6, 2019, of Cherry Hill; formerly of Camden and Pennsauken. Age 78. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Corda). Devoted father of Rocco Grande (Madelene), Ronald Grande, Jr., Maureen Lukasiak (Luke), Sean Taggart (Phyllis), and Kevin Taggart (Stephanie). Loving grandfather of Jessica, Melanie, Melina, Ronald III, Alec, Michael, Nicky, Daniel, Joey, Mia, Max, Logan, and Noah. Dear brother of the late Eleanor Marino. Cherished uncle of Billy Marino (Marissa) and David Marino (Linda). Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Ronald proudly served in the US Army and retired from the City of Camden as the tax collector after 40 years. He was a former football coach and mentor of the PYAA, an intermural basketball coach at St. Cecilia's, and a former referee at Pennsauken Junior High School. There will be a visitation from 9am to 11am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald's memory to any cancer research foundation of the donor's choice. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now