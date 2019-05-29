|
Ronald A. Savich
Marlton - Ronald A. Savich of Marlton, NJ passed away May 27, 2019 after a battle for over 20 years with Multiple Sclerosis. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Ron was 67 years old. Ron was a Villanova graduate who loved to spend time collecting autographs, stamps, and trains.
Beloved husband of 38 years to Mary (nee DiLoreto). Loving father of Jaclyn (Tim) Whittendale, Christy, and Joseph. Brother of David (Patti) Savich and Steven Savich. Dear son-in-law of Maryann Savich.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Road Marlton, NJ.
His Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m.
Entombment will take place at Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to the National MS Society www.nationalmssociety.org/donate click find a participant, search Christy Savich, who is participating in the MS Muckfest on June 8, 2019.
To share your memories of Ron, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019