Ronald A. Wood
Ronald A. Wood

Voorhees - on August 1, 2020. Age 88. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Asay). Loving father of Steven (Rita), Gregg, Diane Makin (Paul). Devoted grandfather of David (Antoinette), Allison, Tyler, Nicholas and Noah. Proud great-grandfather of Grayson and Keira. Dear brother of Lois Mailley.

Family and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 12:00 pm. Interment Camden County Veterans Cemetery, Camden.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
