Ronald Bradley "Ron" Rabe
Laurel Lake - Ronald Bradley Rabe "Ron", 65 of Laurel Lake, NJ passed away suddenly on Sunday May 31, 2020 at home. Ron was born in Camden, NJ and was a longtime area resident. He was pre deceased by his son Ronald Major Rabe, father Andre Rabe, Mother Veronica King & brother Carl Rabe.
Ron was a graduate of Camden VoTech majoring in Electrical and continued his education through the years earning his Master Degree along with multiply certifications in many areas. Ron married his child hood sweetheart Debra (Orth) Rabe on October 28, 1978. They were married 41 years and together for 49 years. Ron was employed by DuPont Chambers Works in Deepwater and retired as the Head Electrician with 30 yrs of service. Ron enjoyed spending time with his family, playing with his grandsons. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and working with his hands on various projects. There are just not enough words to explain this family's Superman.
Ron is survived by his wife; Debra Rabe, Daughter; Brandy Rabe, Grandsons; Major Ronald Bradley and Bryson Ronald Dale, Mother in-law; Iola Orth, Brothers; Neil Rabe & Jerry King as well as brother/sister in-laws, nieces, nephews & friends
A private family service was conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.