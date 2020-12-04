1/
Ronald C. Griffith
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald C. Griffith

Atco - GRIFFITH, Ronald C. On December 2, 2020 went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 79. Of Atco, NJ formerly of Moorestown, NJ. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Orme). Devoted father of Brenda Schurer (the late Stephen) and Sharon Esche (C. Andy). Adoring grandfather of Amy Hashmi (Alex), Daniel Schurer, Johnathan Schurer, Christian Esche and Thomas Schurer. Dear brother of Janice Homan (the late Russ), and the late; Bill (survived by Helen), Edna Gallagher (survived by Joe), Warren (survived by Lynn) and Joan Wojtaszek (survived by John). Rest in peace, Faithful Servant of the Lord. Due to Covid-19 funeral services will be held at a later date. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carol Griffith or to Cornerstone Church, P.O. Box 364 Marlton, NJ 08053






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved