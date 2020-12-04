Ronald C. GriffithAtco - GRIFFITH, Ronald C. On December 2, 2020 went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 79. Of Atco, NJ formerly of Moorestown, NJ. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Orme). Devoted father of Brenda Schurer (the late Stephen) and Sharon Esche (C. Andy). Adoring grandfather of Amy Hashmi (Alex), Daniel Schurer, Johnathan Schurer, Christian Esche and Thomas Schurer. Dear brother of Janice Homan (the late Russ), and the late; Bill (survived by Helen), Edna Gallagher (survived by Joe), Warren (survived by Lynn) and Joan Wojtaszek (survived by John). Rest in peace, Faithful Servant of the Lord. Due to Covid-19 funeral services will be held at a later date. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carol Griffith or to Cornerstone Church, P.O. Box 364 Marlton, NJ 08053