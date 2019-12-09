|
Ronald C. Pataky Sr.
Berlin - On December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Georgeann K. (nee Eckstein) Pataky. Loving father of Ronald (Cheryl), Ricky, Randy, Robbey (Wanda) and the late Richaelle L. Beloved grandfather of Nichole, Craig, the late Eric, Trey, Dominic, Veronica, Destiney. Also survived by three great grandchildren Kyle, Hayleigh, Olivia, brothers Joseph (Michelle), Bobby (Linda), sister Sherry Navarra, sister-in-law Doris (Cal) and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Square Circle Sportsmen Club in Gibbsboro. He was a Truck Driver his entire life known in the industry as the "Wild Turkey." Cremation and funeral services were held privately under the direction of the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and sympathies at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019