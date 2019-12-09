Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Pataky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald C. Pataky Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald C. Pataky Sr. Obituary
Ronald C. Pataky Sr.

Berlin - On December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Georgeann K. (nee Eckstein) Pataky. Loving father of Ronald (Cheryl), Ricky, Randy, Robbey (Wanda) and the late Richaelle L. Beloved grandfather of Nichole, Craig, the late Eric, Trey, Dominic, Veronica, Destiney. Also survived by three great grandchildren Kyle, Hayleigh, Olivia, brothers Joseph (Michelle), Bobby (Linda), sister Sherry Navarra, sister-in-law Doris (Cal) and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Square Circle Sportsmen Club in Gibbsboro. He was a Truck Driver his entire life known in the industry as the "Wild Turkey." Cremation and funeral services were held privately under the direction of the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and sympathies at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -