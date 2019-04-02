|
Ronald C. Warren
Marlton - WARREN, Ronald C. On March 30, 2018. Of Marlton, NJ. Age 86. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen M. Warren (nee O'Donnell). Devoted father of Ronald M. Warren (Jennifer), Gregory T. Warren (Deborah), Tracy A. Warren and the late Mark C. Warren. Caring grandfather of Katherine G. Warren, John P. Warren, Timothy M. Warren and Rachel M. Warren. Dear friend of Kathleen Wedman. Ron enjoyed all sports and loved cheering on his favorite Philadelphia teams. He enjoyed traveling but most of all cherished the time he spent with family. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday April 4th from 10-11:15 AM at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willowbend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 AM at the church. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Wiley Mission, 99 East Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019