Ronald Edward Andrew
Cherry Hill - Ronald Edward Andrew, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Darby, PA, passed away on October 18, 2020. Born to the late John W. and Sarah F. Andrew, he was 84 years old.
Ronald attended Villanova University, where he received his Bachelor degree in Accounting. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Cuban Crisis as a private pilot. He enjoyed being an amateur hand radio operator.
Ronald leaves behind some dear friends to cherish his memory, especially Theodore Miller who will miss him tremendously.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 East Main St., on Monday, October 26, from 10 am to 11 am. His funeral service, with military honors, will begin at 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com
.