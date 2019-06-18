|
Ronald Engle
Stratford - Ronald Engle, of Stratford, age 57, suddenly on June 12 2019.
Survived by his Mother Stella (nee-Newton), His Brothers Richard, Edward (Leslie) and Keith (Mary). Predeceased by his Sister Patti. Also survived by his Aunt Edna Lawrence, many nieces and nephews and childhood friends.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation Saturday June 22 from 9-10AM at EUGENE J ZALE FUNERAL HOME INC 712 N White Horse Pike Stratford NJ PH 856-783-5100 Service to follow at 10AM. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Berlin NJ. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post on June 18, 2019