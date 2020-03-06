Services
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
(856) 546-9040
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
4th Ave and Kings Hwy
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Ambrose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Ambrose


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Ambrose Obituary
Ronald J. Ambrose

Barrington - On March 5, 2020 of Barrington, NJ, age 72yrs. Beloved husband of the late Maryanne V. (Beatty). Son of the late Ida (nee Ward) and John L. Ambrose. Loving father of Kathleen, Michael (Kelly), Thomas (Denise), Mary Frances, Timothy (Shana), and Nancy (William) McNamara. Devoted grandfather of Rebecca, Ida, Samantha, Margaret, Sean, Emma, Sophia, Katelyn, and Joseph. Brother of John L., Jr. (Geri), and the late Cleta M. Soltys. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Ron grew up in Pennsauken and graduated from Camden Catholic H.S. Class of 1966. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and later retired from Camden County Probation after 34 yrs of service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday evening from 6 to 9PM and again on Tuesday morning from 8 to 9:45am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Ave and Kings Hwy, Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the s Project, would be appreciated. To express condolences please visit www.njfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -