Barrington - On March 5, 2020 of Barrington, NJ, age 72yrs. Beloved husband of the late Maryanne V. (Beatty). Son of the late Ida (nee Ward) and John L. Ambrose. Loving father of Kathleen, Michael (Kelly), Thomas (Denise), Mary Frances, Timothy (Shana), and Nancy (William) McNamara. Devoted grandfather of Rebecca, Ida, Samantha, Margaret, Sean, Emma, Sophia, Katelyn, and Joseph. Brother of John L., Jr. (Geri), and the late Cleta M. Soltys. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Ron grew up in Pennsauken and graduated from Camden Catholic H.S. Class of 1966. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and later retired from Camden County Probation after 34 yrs of service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday evening from 6 to 9PM and again on Tuesday morning from 8 to 9:45am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Ave and Kings Hwy, Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the s Project, would be appreciated. To express condolences please visit www.njfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020