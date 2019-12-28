|
|
Ronald J. Herman
Mays Landing - Ronald J. Herman, 80, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate his life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ, where services will be held at 11:00. Interment will be held at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Rt. 50, Estell Manor, NJ. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019