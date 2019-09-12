Services
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Clarksboro - Ronald K. Schnell, on September 11, 2019, of Clarksboro; formerly of Blackwood. Age 67. Beloved husband of Terri Sopsko. Devoted father of Kimberly Huntington and Ronald K. Schnell Jr. Loving brother of Gilbert A. Schnell II and Paul Schnell. Also survived by man's best friend, Buster. Ron was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #19 in Philadelphia, PA. He was also a mason in FL. There will be a visitation from 1pm to 3pm Saturday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 3pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
