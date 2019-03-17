|
|
Ronald L. McDowell
Oaklyn, NJ - On March 12, 2019, age 69, husband of the late Jean M. (nee Mick); Beloved father of Cindy Lup (Joseph) of Burlington, NJ and Lisa McDowell of Columbus, NJ; Dear step-father of William Smith (Debbie) of FL, Gary Smith of Sicklerville, NJ and Robert Smith (Angela) of London, England; Loving grandfather of Dylan, Taylor, Cassey, Austin & Mia and step-grandfather of Samantha, Amanda and Andrew.
Ron's family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23rd, 10-10:45 AM, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment, Locustwood Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019