|
|
Ronald N. DiMarco, Sr.
Bellmawr - Ronald N. DiMarco, Sr., on October 22, 2019, of Bellmawr; formerly of S. Phila., PA. Age 83. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Loughery) for 63 years. Devoted father of Marybeth DiMarco, Ronald N. DiMarco, Jr. (Marie), and Kenneth C. DiMarco. Loving grandfather of Thomas Weaver and Ronald N. DiMarco III. Preceded in death by his sister Adeline and his brother Alfonso. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ronald proudly served with the US Army. He retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in Philadelphia after 42years. Ronald was also the President of the Parish Council for Mary, Mother of the Church. There will be a visitation from 9:45am to 10:45am Tuesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary, Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 11am at the Church. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald's memory to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019