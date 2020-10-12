Ronald N DiMarco Jr
Bellmawr - DiMarco, Jr. Ronald N. - Sadly on Sunday, October 4, 2020, Ronald N. DiMarco, Jr., 55 of Bellmawr passed away. He was the beloved son of Ronald N. DiMarco and Maryeileen DiMarco. Ronald is survived by his beloved son, Ronald N. DiMarco III; his sister, Marybeth DiMarco; and his beloved brother and best friend, Kenneth C. DiMarco of Egg Harbor Township. Ronald is also survived by his nephew, Thomas C. Weaver; very dear friend, Joyce Iannetta; loving Aunt Jean and Uncle Danny Ross, Sr.; and many loving cousins. Burial will be private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com