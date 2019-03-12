|
Ronald P. Beaver
Of Mount Laurel, NJ - Passed away on March 9, 2019 at the age of 60. Beloved son of the late Ronald and Sylvania (Humphries) Beaver. Dear brother of Shawn Beaver and his wife Terry. Loving uncle of Shane and Tamara. He is also survived by his loving girlfriend Mary Jane Lynch and many other loving relatives and friends. Ron graduated from Lenape Regional High School and from the University of Delaware. He was a self-employed website host and designer and a devoted Flyers and Phillies fan. There will be a visitation 1-2pm Saturday and a Memorial Service 2pm Saturday, March 16 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 12, 2019