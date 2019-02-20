|
Ronald "Ron" Roulston
Bellmawr - Ronald Anthony Jude Roulston, "Ron", on February 18, 2019, of Bellmawr; formerly of Magnolia and Glendora. Age 55. Devoted father of Jennifer Sweetman (Kyle), Anthony (Kimberly), David, and Daniel. Loving companion of Angela Branco. Loving grandfather of Darren, David Jr., Caleigh, and Jaxon. Beloved son of Ronald and Toni and brother of Chrisann Egnatuk (Sam). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 9am to 10am Tuesday, February 26th at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Memorial Mass 10am at the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, Attn: Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104-3309. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019