1/1
Ronald T. Kramer
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald T. Kramer

Cherry Hill - August 26, 2020. Loving brother of Geraldine (nee Boyle) and the late Mary Beth (nee Helpertz), dear father of Tom (LuAnn), Melissa (Craig) Domalewski and Justine Dannelly (JIm O'Brien); also survived by his 9 grandchildren Max, Jacqueline, Stephen Kramer, Jay, Kylie and Ryan Domalewski and Chase, Makenna and Chloe Dannelly. Ron is also survived by his brother (Chris Marie), his nephew Matthew and numerous step nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Gathering Sat Sept. 12, 2020, St. Timothy's Church, 3001 Levick Street, Phila. PA, 19149, 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate Mass Cards or donations to Acacia Hospice, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington NJ 08016.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Timothy's Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Timothy's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 2, 2020
poppop, i already miss you. love , jacq
Jacqueline &#10084; kramer
Grandchild
September 1, 2020
We will miss Ron very much, we respected and admired Ron greatly. He always brought so much fun and laughter to all of our family parties..Sending our Love and Sympathy to Gerri and to Tom, Melissa and Justine and all his Grandchildren....and to our daughter Lu Ann who was Blessed to have Ron as her Father in law....Rest In Peace Ron....
John and Phylis Galella
Family
September 1, 2020
Sweet dreams, my love. We will meet again.
Gerri Boyle-Kramer
Spouse
September 1, 2020
Best Father-in-law, Dad, and Pop Pop!! We are heartbroken. Thank you for your immense generosity, love, and fabulous memories. We love you. ❤❤
LuAnn Kramer
Father
September 1, 2020
Sending love and prayers to you Gerri and all of Ron's family. Our deepest sympathy for your loss.
Michelle & Joe Baldino
September 1, 2020
John & I have been church friends for several years. Occasionally we went to lunches or dinners with another couple (Stan & Maureen) and of course Ron and Gerri. Always had a good time. Ron will be missed and our prayers will always be with him and Gerri. God Bless you both! John and Ann
John & Ann Coticone
Friend
September 1, 2020
I knew Ron when we both worked in the New York Field Office of the Secret Service.He was a brave and loyal
member of the counterfeit squad.May he rest in peace and condolences to his family
Mike Reilly
Friend
August 31, 2020
Condolences to Ron's family. We were colleagues and friends in the Secret Service and he was one of the finest men I ever worked with. I learned a lot fro him and was proud to be his friend. Rest in peace, Ron.
Werner Kalatschan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved