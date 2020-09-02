Ronald T. Kramer



Cherry Hill - August 26, 2020. Loving brother of Geraldine (nee Boyle) and the late Mary Beth (nee Helpertz), dear father of Tom (LuAnn), Melissa (Craig) Domalewski and Justine Dannelly (JIm O'Brien); also survived by his 9 grandchildren Max, Jacqueline, Stephen Kramer, Jay, Kylie and Ryan Domalewski and Chase, Makenna and Chloe Dannelly. Ron is also survived by his brother (Chris Marie), his nephew Matthew and numerous step nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Gathering Sat Sept. 12, 2020, St. Timothy's Church, 3001 Levick Street, Phila. PA, 19149, 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate Mass Cards or donations to Acacia Hospice, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington NJ 08016.









