Ronald T. Leone
Marlton - Ronald T. Leone, on July 27, 2019, of Marlton NJ, formerly of South Philadelphia. Age 80. Beloved husband of the late Arlene T. Leone (nee Leonetti). Loving father of Ronald T. Leone, Jr. and his wife Josephine and Kimberly A. Giunta and her husband, Martin. Dear grandfather of Gabrielle, Victoria and Justin. Caring brother of Maria Perry and her husband Ed.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday from 8:30-10:15am at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11am at St. Joan of Arc Church Willow Bend Rd., Marlton. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald's memory to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at donate3.cancer.org/.
Published in Courier-Post on July 30, 2019