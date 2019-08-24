|
Ronald W. Crooker
Williamstown formerly of Magnolia - On August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Shirley (nee Gibbs) Crooker. Loving father of the late Kevin (Denise), the late David, Deborah (David), Marvin, the late Kathy (the late Walt) and Krissy (Michael). Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Ron proudly served in the United States Air Force for 22 years and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the Williamstown American Legion Post #252 and the Sampson Air Force Base Reunion. Ron was employed for many years as an editor for Lockheed Martin in Cherry Hill. He was an adjunct professor at Camden County College, an avid genealogist and pianist. Ron was probably the only person left in the world that loved writing personal letters to people. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday morning 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the Vineland Veterans Home, 524 NW Boulevard, Vineland, NJ 08360. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 24, 2019