Services
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Long Obituary
Ronald W. Long

Lawnside, NJ - Ronald William Long, age 69, of Lawnside, NJ, passed away Dec. 22, 2019. Loving father to Ryan Long (Shannon) of Laurel Springs, NJ, Rachael Litzenburg (Justin) of Tallmadge, OH, Rebeccah Burnett (Rob) of Neptune, NJ, Serina Steel (Chris) of Ambler PA. One brother Robert Parker Long III of Cape May, NJ. Also survived by 5 loving grandchildren and his cat Boo.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Saturday Dec. 28th 10 to 11 AM at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME 81 Haddon Ave. Haddonfield, NJ. A celebration of his life at 11 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, in honor of his love of cats, contributions in his memory may be made to Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -