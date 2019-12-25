|
|
Ronald W. Long
Lawnside, NJ - Ronald William Long, age 69, of Lawnside, NJ, passed away Dec. 22, 2019. Loving father to Ryan Long (Shannon) of Laurel Springs, NJ, Rachael Litzenburg (Justin) of Tallmadge, OH, Rebeccah Burnett (Rob) of Neptune, NJ, Serina Steel (Chris) of Ambler PA. One brother Robert Parker Long III of Cape May, NJ. Also survived by 5 loving grandchildren and his cat Boo.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Saturday Dec. 28th 10 to 11 AM at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME 81 Haddon Ave. Haddonfield, NJ. A celebration of his life at 11 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, in honor of his love of cats, contributions in his memory may be made to Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019