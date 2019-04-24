|
Ronald W. Stewart
Laurel Springs - Ronald W. Stewart on April 22, 2019 of Laurel Springs. Age 78. Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Brusnicki). Devoted father of Kimberly A. Digdo (William) and the late Ronald D. Stewart. Loving grandfather of Kara Lyn Digdo, Colin Ian and Logan James Stewart and Billy John Digdo. Ronald was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts. He retired from Cigna and was a US Army veteran. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 am on Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 11am at the funeral home. Inurnment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald's memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019