Rosalie Crocetto-Lieberman (nee Greco)
Philadelphia PA - Age 79, passed away on January 30, 2020. Roe owned and operated Stan's King of Sandwiches in Philadelphia for many years with her husband Bill. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Dusty" Crocetto and the late William "Bill" Lieberman. Devoted mother of Michael J. Crocetto. Loving grandmother of Olivia Rose Crocetto. She is predeceased by her siblings Josephine DeMarco, Joseph Greco, JoAnn "Jennie" Gormley, John Greco, Jr., and Robert Greco. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, February 6th from 7:00 - 8:30 PM and Friday, February 7th 10:00 - 11:00 AM, where a service will be held at 11:00 AM at the FARNELLI FUNERAL HOME, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Entombment will follow in Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020