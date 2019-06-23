Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Logan Memorial Presbyterian Church
18 W. Merchant St
Audubon, NJ
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Logan Memorial Presbyterian Church
18 W. Merchant St.
Audubon, NJ
Elsinboro - Rosalie Jenkins (nee Runkle), 88, of Elsinboro and formerly of Audubon, passed on June 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Earl William Jenkins.

Rosie was the beloved secretary of the Audubon Elementary schools for 23 years. Her love of her family was unsurpassed, followed by her joy of celebrating holidays, birthdays and giving gifts and cards. Rosie's positive attitude and view of life was contagious.

She is survived by her sons, William (Jann) Ocean City NJ, and David (Pat) Ashburn VA, grandchildren Kelly Thomas (Kenny),William (Becky), Kristin Crockett (Jameson), and Cyndi Poolake (Matt), and great grandchildren William, Peyton, Finn, Mackenzie, Donovan, Asher, Annie, and Ethan.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on June 28, 2019, at 10:30am, at Logan Memorial Presbyterian Church, 18 W. Merchant St., Audubon, NJ 08106. Visitation from 9am to 10:15am. Interment to be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to .
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019
