Mrs. D was one of the sweetest ladies that I knew. I always enjoyed my conversations with her down at the shore and at family gatherings. She told me about her childhood and her hubby Mr. D. and about raising her four children.

I love the story about how her brothers called her "Dolly" when she was young.

I will miss chatting with such a wonderful lady who was such a light in her family. Rest in Peace Mrs. D. you've left such a legacy for all that knew you. XO❤

Audret McAlister

