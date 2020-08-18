1/
Rosalie M. DiPaolo
1923 - 2020
Rosalie M. DiPaolo

Clementon - (nee Hart) On August 15, 2020, of Clementon, NJ; former longtime resident of Somerdale, NJ. Age 97 years.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph DiPaolo. Loving mother of Thomas DiPaolo, Barbara (David) Wence, Denise McAlister and Joseph (Doreen) DiPaolo. Devoted grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 14 and great-great grandmother of 2.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 25, 11 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosalie's memory may be made to your favorite charity. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes Church
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
August 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. love Terry and Ed
Theresa Baldwin
Friend
August 18, 2020
Mrs. D was one of the sweetest ladies that I knew. I always enjoyed my conversations with her down at the shore and at family gatherings. She told me about her childhood and her hubby Mr. D. and about raising her four children.
I love the story about how her brothers called her "Dolly" when she was young.
I will miss chatting with such a wonderful lady who was such a light in her family. Rest in Peace Mrs. D. you've left such a legacy for all that knew you. XO❤
Audret McAlister
Family
August 18, 2020
Dawn and family. So sorry for your loss. It is never easy for those who are left behind. Take one day at a time. Love you
Norene Hirst
