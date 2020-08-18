Rosalie M. DiPaolo
Clementon - (nee Hart) On August 15, 2020, of Clementon, NJ; former longtime resident of Somerdale, NJ. Age 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph DiPaolo. Loving mother of Thomas DiPaolo, Barbara (David) Wence, Denise McAlister and Joseph (Doreen) DiPaolo. Devoted grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 14 and great-great grandmother of 2.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 25, 11 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosalie's memory may be made to your favorite charity
