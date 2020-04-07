|
Rosalie P. Tilelli
Cherry Hill - Rosalie P. Tilelli (nee Monzo) of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away April 3, 2020. She was 87. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Carmine Tilelli. Loving mother of Joseph Tilelli (Denise) of Lewes, DE; Paul Tilelli (Barbara) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Steven Tilelli of TX and the late Carman Tilelli. Devoted grandmother of Joseph (Alyssa), Michael (Danica), Gabriella, Carmine, Steven, Jr. and Sophia. Dear great grandmother of Nico, Joseph and Julian. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020