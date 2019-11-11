|
Rosanne P. Morgan 'Roe'
Marlton NJ - Rosanne P. 'Roe' Morgan (née Papa) of Marlton New Jersey, passed on November 10, 2019, peacefully at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Dan J. Morgan for 55 years. Loving mother of Caren Applegate (Kirk), Linda Davis (Jeff), Susan Kosche and Dan Morgan, Jr. Dearly loved grandmother of Amanda Davis, Megan Shupp (Cody) Morgan Davis, Cari Applegate, Kelly Applegate, Cameron Davis and Samantha Kosche. Dear sister of John Papa (Dee), Mary Helen Wilson, Rita Gontaruk, Tom Papa (Fran), Stella Ryser (Bill), the late Tony Papa (Xie), Bob Papa (Mickey), Dan Papa (Becky), Frannie Pence (Tom) and Aggie Moore (Dave).
Roe was born and raised in Hubbard Ohio until her marriage to Dan Morgan. They moved and raised their family around the country living in Washington DC, Birmingham AL, New Carrollton MD and Detroit MI before settling in Marlton, New Jersey where Roe became a proud Jersey Girl.
Roe was an Administrative Clerk for the Marlton Middle School, Evesham Township Fire Dept. and Evesham Township Police Dept. for many years. Actively involved with her husband in many endeavors, she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Evesham Township Fire Dept. and an Elkette in the Marlton Elks. She has been a long time active member of St Joan of Arc Church serving the church in many capacities.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday from 7 to 9 PM at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Route 73 S. at Evesham Rd., Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM at St Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Rd. Marlton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roe's memory to St Joan of Arc Church at the above address.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019