Rosario Vecchio
Haddonfield, NJ - On January 20, 2020 Rosario (Ross) Vecchio of Haddonfield, NJ (formerly of Turnersville, NJ) age 83 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (nee Waters). Loving father to Kate Hilgen (Rob) of Haddonfield, NJ, Ross (Donna) of Canonsburg, PA the late Daniel. 4 Grandchildren, Andrea Cotter (John), Elizabeth and Olivia Hilgen, and Andrew Vecchio. 2 Great Grandchildren, Caroline and Claire Cotter. Ross was a longtime resident and crossing guard in Haddonfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Saturday January 25th, 10 to 11AM at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME 81 Haddon Ave. Haddonfield, NJ. Celebration of his life at 11AM. Interment was Private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christ the King Church 200 Windsor Ave. Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020