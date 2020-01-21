Services
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosario Vecchio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosario Vecchio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosario Vecchio Obituary
Rosario Vecchio

Haddonfield, NJ - On January 20, 2020 Rosario (Ross) Vecchio of Haddonfield, NJ (formerly of Turnersville, NJ) age 83 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (nee Waters). Loving father to Kate Hilgen (Rob) of Haddonfield, NJ, Ross (Donna) of Canonsburg, PA the late Daniel. 4 Grandchildren, Andrea Cotter (John), Elizabeth and Olivia Hilgen, and Andrew Vecchio. 2 Great Grandchildren, Caroline and Claire Cotter. Ross was a longtime resident and crossing guard in Haddonfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Saturday January 25th, 10 to 11AM at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME 81 Haddon Ave. Haddonfield, NJ. Celebration of his life at 11AM. Interment was Private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christ the King Church 200 Windsor Ave. Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -