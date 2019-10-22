Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Rose Rase
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Rase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose A. Rase


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose A. Rase Obituary
Rose A. Rase

West Deptford - Rose A. Rase (nee Poper), on October 21, 2019, of West Deptford; formerly of Gloucester Township. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Rase. Devoted mother of Patricia Erskine (Gary), Jennifer Rase, Nancy Green (Doug), and the late Carl Rase. Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Nicole, Michael, and Matthew. Dear great grandmother of Esme. Loving companion of the late Stanley Koviak. Dear sister of Wilma Stankard and the late Idamae, Pearl and Edith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose was a member of the Auxiliary of American Legion Post 100 in Colonial Manor. There will be a viewing on Monday, from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now