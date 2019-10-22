|
Rose A. Rase
West Deptford - Rose A. Rase (nee Poper), on October 21, 2019, of West Deptford; formerly of Gloucester Township. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Rase. Devoted mother of Patricia Erskine (Gary), Jennifer Rase, Nancy Green (Doug), and the late Carl Rase. Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Nicole, Michael, and Matthew. Dear great grandmother of Esme. Loving companion of the late Stanley Koviak. Dear sister of Wilma Stankard and the late Idamae, Pearl and Edith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose was a member of the Auxiliary of American Legion Post 100 in Colonial Manor. There will be a viewing on Monday, from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019