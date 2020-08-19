1/1
Rose Carlucci
1927 - 2020
Rose Carlucci

Audubon - (nee Aijian) Passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, of Audubon, NJ. She was 93 years old. Born in Camden, NJ, Rose grew up in Woodlynne, NJ, where she knew what seemed like every family in the Borough. Rose graduated from Collingswood High School, Class of 1944, with Highest Honors.

Following her graduation, she was employed as a secretary at Universal Rundle and Gulf Oil until starting a family. She met her husband of 66 years, Rich, at Oaklyn's Dancette Ballroom where it was love at first sight. They remained inseparable until his death earlier this year. Rose was a devoted wife and mother. She could always be depended upon by her children and husband for help and assistance. Together Rose and Rich built a life of love and happy memories.

Predeceased by her parents, Setrak and Siranoush Aijian, she is survived by her sons, Richard, Van (Deborah); daughter, Christine (Todd); 6 grandchildren and a great grandchild who love her dearly and will miss her always.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Monday, August 24, 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Entombment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made in Rose's memory to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, PA 19012. A memorial luncheon will be held celebrating our parents lives when conditions permit. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
