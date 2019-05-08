|
Rose D. Giordano
Oaklyn - On May 5, 2019, age 98, (nee Colangelo) of Oaklyn, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Giordano and loving mother of the late Luciann L. Giordano. She was the devoted sister to Dominic Colangelo, Carmella Narciso, Salvatore (Nancy) Colangelo, Elizabeth (Larry) Busch, Joseph Colangelo and Irene (Louis) Monoyios; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish-St. Vincent Pallotti Church 901 Hopkins Road Haddon Twp., NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 8, 2019