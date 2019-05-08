Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Rose Giordano
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish-St. Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Road
Haddon Twp, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish-St. Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Road
Haddon Twp, NJ
Rose D. Giordano


Oaklyn - On May 5, 2019, age 98, (nee Colangelo) of Oaklyn, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Giordano and loving mother of the late Luciann L. Giordano. She was the devoted sister to Dominic Colangelo, Carmella Narciso, Salvatore (Nancy) Colangelo, Elizabeth (Larry) Busch, Joseph Colangelo and Irene (Louis) Monoyios; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish-St. Vincent Pallotti Church 901 Hopkins Road Haddon Twp., NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 8, 2019
