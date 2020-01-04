|
|
Rose D. Tallman (nee Jeitner)
Glassboro - Rose D. Tallman (nee Jeitner), 95, of Glassboro, died on January 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Bart, and is survived by a son, Barry Tallman; daughter, Janis Geary (Michael); grandchildren, Jeffrey Tallman (Catherine) and Noreen Gray (Jeremy); and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Hannah Gray.
Prior to moving to Glassboro in 2015, Rose was a 69-year resident of Clayton, and was an active member of Trinity Bible Church in Glassboro.
Visitation Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 9:30-11:00 AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 at MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, 43 North Delsea Drive, Glassboro, NJ. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020